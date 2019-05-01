Overview of Dr. Sachin Gupta, MD

Dr. Sachin Gupta, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Seth G.S. Medical College/KEM Hospital and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at cCare in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Hypertension and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.