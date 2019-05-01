Dr. Sachin Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sachin Gupta, MD
Dr. Sachin Gupta, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Seth G.S. Medical College/KEM Hospital and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
California Cancer Associates7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 326-1222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gupta is a very methodical Doctor . Takes plenty of time with each patient. He remembers things you told him from visits in the past not only about medical issues but personal things you may share with him. He treated me for a DVT and was all over it. Made sure I was well taken care of and treated my problem with care and concern. I have recommended him to friends and relatives. Very smart man. Thank you Dr. Gupta for your dedication to your patients and profession. John Terry
About Dr. Sachin Gupta, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- Male
- 1144343005
Education & Certifications
- Karmanos Cancer Center|King Edward Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Seth G.S. Medical College/KEM Hospital
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gupta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Hypertension and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi and Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.