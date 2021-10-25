See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Sachin Gupta, MD

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sachin Gupta, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from All India Institutes Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Heart Hospital.

Dr. Gupta works at Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Dominion in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Dominion
    23319 W Interstate 10 Ste 904, San Antonio, TX 78257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7218
  2. 2
    Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Drive
    4411 Medical Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 547-8702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congestive Heart Failure
Arrhythmias
Cardiomyopathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2021
    HE is nothing short of being THE BEST..
    Robert Sonder — Oct 25, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Sachin Gupta, MD
    About Dr. Sachin Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306953104
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • All India Institutes Of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
