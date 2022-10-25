Overview of Dr. Sachin Hansalia, MD

Dr. Sachin Hansalia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Hansalia works at Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.