Overview of Dr. Sachin Hansalia, MD
Dr. Sachin Hansalia, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Hansalia's Office Locations
Novant Health Pulmonary & Critical Care - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 580, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2145
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is just so caring and amazing. I adore his work. He has saved my life so many times and he let me cry in his shoulder. The best!!!
About Dr. Sachin Hansalia, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Male
- 1023025814
Education & Certifications
- John F Kennedy Medical Center|U Med Dent Nj/U Hosp
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansalia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansalia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansalia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansalia has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansalia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hansalia speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansalia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansalia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansalia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansalia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.