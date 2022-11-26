Overview

Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Dallas, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Kukreja works at DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.