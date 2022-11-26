Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kukreja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Center and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Medical City Dallas, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and White Rock Medical Center.
Locations
DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 454, Dallas, TX 75203 Directions (469) 620-0222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Medical City Dallas
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- White Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kukreja is a great doctor/surgeon. He takes time to explain what to expect during surgery. He put me at ease and I had every confidence in him and his staff.
About Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College Of Wisconsin Wi
- Rush University Chicago Il|Stroger Hospital of Cook County
- RUSH|Rush University Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kukreja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kukreja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kukreja has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more.
Dr. Kukreja speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Kukreja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kukreja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kukreja, there are benefits to both methods.