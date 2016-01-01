Dr. Sachin Amruthlal Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amruthlal Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Amruthlal Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Cain Ranjan MD PC944 N Broadway Ste 202, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (917) 942-8825
Well Care Neurology Pllc1665 Grand Concourse Apt A, Bronx, NY 10452 Directions (917) 942-8825
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1134384951
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Amruthlal Jain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amruthlal Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amruthlal Jain has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Secondary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amruthlal Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amruthlal Jain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amruthlal Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amruthlal Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amruthlal Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.