Overview

Dr. Sachin Amruthlal Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Amruthlal Jain works at Cain Ranjan MD PC in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Secondary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.