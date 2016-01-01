See All Cardiologists in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Sachin Amruthlal Jain, MD

Cardiology
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sachin Amruthlal Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Amruthlal Jain works at Cain Ranjan MD PC in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Secondary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cain Ranjan MD PC
    944 N Broadway Ste 202, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 942-8825
    Well Care Neurology Pllc
    1665 Grand Concourse Apt A, Bronx, NY 10452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 942-8825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinus Tachycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Secondary Hypertension
Sinus Tachycardia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Secondary Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sachin Amruthlal Jain, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134384951
    Education & Certifications

    • DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sachin Amruthlal Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amruthlal Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amruthlal Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amruthlal Jain has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Secondary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amruthlal Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Amruthlal Jain has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amruthlal Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amruthlal Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amruthlal Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

