Dr. Sachin Lavania, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Lavania works at Sachin Lavania in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.