Dr. Sachin Lavania, MD
Overview
Dr. Sachin Lavania, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Lavania works at
Locations
-
1
Sachin LavaniaHospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 410-4366
-
2
Sachin Lavania MDHospital Blvd Suite 310 Ste, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 410-4366
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavania?
Dr Lavania is very kind and knowledgeable. It's rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient as a person with outstanding quality of medical care. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Sachin Lavania, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659404044
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
- University of South Carolina
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavania accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavania works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavania. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavania.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavania, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavania appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.