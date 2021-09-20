Overview of Dr. Sachin Majumdar Jr, MD

Dr. Sachin Majumdar Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Majumdar Jr works at Yale New Haven Health/Northeast Medical Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.