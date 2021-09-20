Dr. Sachin Majumdar Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majumdar Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Majumdar Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sachin Majumdar Jr, MD
Dr. Sachin Majumdar Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Majumdar Jr's Office Locations
Yale New Haven Health1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-5500
Bridgeport Hospital267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
John H. Machledt Jr. MD LLC52 Beach Rd Ste 102, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 259-7871
- 4 226 Mill Hill Ave Ste 1, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-3235
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Majumdar is a excellent, knowledgeable, kind, through and considerate doctor. My 86 yr old mom sees him for her diabetes and thyroid. His bed side manner is wonderful! We would highly recommend Dr Majumdar for your endocrinology needs and concerns.
About Dr. Sachin Majumdar Jr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majumdar Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majumdar Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majumdar Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majumdar Jr works at
Dr. Majumdar Jr has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majumdar Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Majumdar Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majumdar Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majumdar Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majumdar Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.