Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Bastrop and Ascension Seton Hays.



Dr. Mehta works at Seton Family of Doctors in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.