Overview of Dr. Sachin Mudvari, MD

Dr. Sachin Mudvari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mudvari works at North Carolina Retina Assocs in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.