Overview

Dr. Sachin Paranjape, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Beverly, MA. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.



Dr. Paranjape works at Gentle Dental Beverly in Beverly, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.