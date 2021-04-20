Dr. Sachin Paranjape, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paranjape is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Paranjape, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sachin Paranjape, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Beverly, MA. They graduated from Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Paranjape works at
Locations
-
1
Gentle Dental Beverly377 Cabot St, Beverly, MA 01915 Directions (978) 259-4193
-
2
Gentle Dental South Boston368a W Broadway, Boston, MA 02127 Directions (857) 240-2211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paranjape?
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Paranjape. He did a great job on my front tooth crown.
About Dr. Sachin Paranjape, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1639232507
Education & Certifications
- Boston University, Henry M. Goldman School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paranjape has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paranjape accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Paranjape using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Paranjape has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paranjape works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Paranjape. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paranjape.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paranjape, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paranjape appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.