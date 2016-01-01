Overview of Dr. Sachin Patel, MD

Dr. Sachin Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NHL Municipal College - India and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Patel works at Kidney & Hypertension Center in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Acute Kidney Failure and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.