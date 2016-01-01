Dr. Sachin Saksena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saksena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Saksena, MD
Overview
Dr. Sachin Saksena, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NH.
Dr. Saksena works at
Locations
Strafford Cardiology Associates21 Whitehall Rd Ste 301, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 332-1400
Frisbie Memorial Hospital11 Whitehall Rd, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 332-5211
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sachin Saksena, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
