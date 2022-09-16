Dr. Sachin Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Shah, MD
Dr. Sachin Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Cape Cod Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (309) 846-6143Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Shah has been my cardiologist for years, and I find him to be excellent in every way. Not only is he very knowledgeable, he is kind, respectful, and patient in explaining answers to questions. He is also helpful in making suggestions for questions I didn't even think to answer! I trust his advice completely, as he is both professional and very caring. I appreciate his attention to detail and his willingness to go out of his way to be helpful. I recommend him without reservation. The only problem is that he is so popular that it's sometimes difficult to schedule an appointment with him, but recently he was able to squeeze me in. How many doctors would take that trouble?
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1467619130
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.