Overview of Dr. Sachin Shah, MD

Dr. Sachin Shah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Neurological Surgery PC in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.