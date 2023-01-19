Dr. Sachin Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Sachin Shah, MD
Dr. Sachin Shah, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Neurological Surgery PC100 Merrick Rd Ste 128W, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 255-9031Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 442-2250
Bethpage4230 Hempstead Tpke Ste 205, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 605-2720
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Shah for over 3 years for my herniated discs and lower back pain . He is extremely knowledgeable, patient, and caring. We have a conversation instead of a lecture ensuring that I understand everything and am comfortable with the treatment. I highly recommend him to anyone in need of a doctor
About Dr. Sachin Shah, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Emory University
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.