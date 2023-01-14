See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Titusville, FL
Dr. Sachin Shenoy, MD

Pain Medicine
2.9 (32)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sachin Shenoy, MD

Dr. Sachin Shenoy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.

Dr. Shenoy works at Neurology Headache & Pain Clnc in Titusville, FL with other offices in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shenoy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Headache and Pain Clinic
    1845 Jess Parrish Ct, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 264-2011
  2. 2
    Western Nc Psychiatric Consultants
    712 Fleming St Ste 2, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 692-1115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parrish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Sachin Shenoy, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Hindi
    • 1962482349
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shenoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shenoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shenoy has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shenoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenoy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

