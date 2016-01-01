Overview

Dr. Sachin Wadhawan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.