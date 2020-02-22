Dr. Manocha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachit Manocha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sachit Manocha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical College, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Manocha works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Pain Center78 MESSIMER DR, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 522-8755
-
2
Focus Health Care Inc85 E Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 262-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a chronic pain patient for 14 years, after 2 failed back surgeries. I have seen multiple doctors during that time. I now have had an inplanted pain pump for 2 years and life has been so much better. There is sometimes a wait but he spends quality time with you. He is very caring and I have done so much better under his care! Would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Sachit Manocha, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821036435
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- none
- Medical College, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manocha works at
Dr. Manocha has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manocha speaks Hindi.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Manocha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manocha.
