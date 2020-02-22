Overview

Dr. Sachit Manocha, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical College, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Manocha works at Interventional Pain Center in Newark, OH with other offices in Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.