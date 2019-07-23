Overview of Dr. Sacit Omay, MD

Dr. Sacit Omay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Omay works at Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - New Haven - Yale Physicians Building in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Brain Surgery and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.