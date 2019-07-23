See All Neurosurgeons in New Haven, CT
Dr. Sacit Omay, MD

Neurosurgery
2.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Sacit Omay, MD

Dr. Sacit Omay, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Omay works at Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - New Haven - Yale Physicians Building in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Brain Surgery and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Omay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - New Haven - Yale Physicians Building
    800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 737-2096
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sacit Omay, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    NPI Number
    • 1275704207
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALLAHABAD / M.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Omay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Omay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Omay works at Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - New Haven - Yale Physicians Building in New Haven, CT. View the full address on Dr. Omay’s profile.

    Dr. Omay has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Brain Surgery and Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Omay. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

