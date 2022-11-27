See All Neurologists in Lutz, FL
Dr. Sadaf Bazargan, MD

Neurology
4.1 (47)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sadaf Bazargan, MD

Dr. Sadaf Bazargan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University Of Barcelona, Facultat De Medicina.

Dr. Bazargan works at Access Health Care in Lutz, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bazargan's Office Locations

    Pearl Institute for Headache and Neurology
    17551 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 454-4044

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 27, 2022
    Thank you Doctor Bazargan for treating my friend's mom so tenderly, lovingly, and patiently; you're an incredible Doctor ??
    Housh Ghovaee — Nov 27, 2022
    About Dr. Sadaf Bazargan, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Catalan, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265461941
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of South Florida / H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center|University Of South Florida / Tampa General Hospital
    Residency
    • Froedtert &amp; The Medical College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisc. Aff. Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University Of Barcelona, Facultat De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadaf Bazargan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazargan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bazargan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bazargan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazargan works at Access Health Care in Lutz, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bazargan’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazargan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazargan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazargan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazargan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

