Dr. Sadaf Hussain, MD
Overview
Dr. Sadaf Hussain, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
-
1
Boston Children's Hospital300 Longwood Ave # 3066, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6129
-
2
Boston Children's Hospital at Peabody10 Centennial Dr Fl 2, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (617) 355-6117
-
3
Dermatology Program300 Longwood Ave # FEGAN6, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6117
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Dr Hussain is professional, extremely knowledgeable, through in her explanations, and truly invested in the health and well being of her patients. She is truly a gem! The community is very lucky to have her.
About Dr. Sadaf Hussain, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1295996999
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Thomas Jefferson Medical College
- Pediatric Dermatology
