See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Dow Med & Civil Hosp.

Dr. Javaid works at Cognitive psychiatry P.A. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cognitive psychiatry P.A.
    2000 S Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 340, Houston, TX 77077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 304-7244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Javaid?

    May 20, 2021
    Dr. Javaid was so patient, diagnosing me with schizoaffective after I was hospitalized after a breakdown. She has twice referred me to an intensive out patient program when my symptoms have flared up. Also she is SO KIND, gentle and smart. When I was psychotic and paranoid, she used to ask about my cat. :) :) She also provides CBT therapy. I love that she tries to keep you on just enough medication, but not too much. That way you aren't overmedicated but your symptoms are managed. She stays current on all treatment and medications. My therapist regularly communicates with Dr. Javaid to keep her in touch with my progress. Dr. Javaid is amazing.
    — May 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Javaid to family and friends

    Dr. Javaid's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Javaid

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD.

    About Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487880407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ut Southwestern , Austin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nassau University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dow Med & Civil Hosp
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Javaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Javaid works at Cognitive psychiatry P.A. in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Javaid’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Javaid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javaid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sadaf Javaid, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.