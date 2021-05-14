Overview

Dr. Sadaf Jeelani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Jeelani works at Accent Physician Specialists in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.