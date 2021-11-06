Dr. Sadaf Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadaf Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sadaf Khan, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 981 State Route 33 W Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 333-7689
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan's office was able to accommodate us on short notice which I was very happy about. The office could really use updating, but most importantly we had a good experience with the doctor and her staff. Dr. Khan was very knowledgeable. She took time to explain things in great detail to me. Would definitely return.
About Dr. Sadaf Khan, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1073522033
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Chinese, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
