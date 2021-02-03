Dr. Sadaf Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadaf Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sadaf Sheikh, MD
Dr. Sadaf Sheikh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Sheikh's Office Locations
Medical Specialists of St. Luke's, LLC222 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 750, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 205-6600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very concise initial new patient interview. Review of existing and past health conditions were to my satisfaction.
About Dr. Sadaf Sheikh, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1104239888
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Anemia, Proteinuria and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.