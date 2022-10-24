See All Oncologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Sadaf Taimur, MD

Medical Oncology
4.7 (79)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sadaf Taimur, MD

Dr. Sadaf Taimur, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Taimur works at Maryland Oncology Hematology in Frederick, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD, Mount Airy, MD and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taimur's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oncology - Frederick
    46B Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 200, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 695-6777
  2. 2
    Maryland Oncology - Columbia
    10710 Charter Dr Ste G020, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 964-2212
  3. 3
    Maryland Oncology - Mt. Airy
    205 Center St Ste 200, Mount Airy, MD 21771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 829-0707
  4. 4
    Maryland Oncology - Rockville
    9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 424-6231

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Hypercoagulable State
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Hypercoagulable State

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr.Taimur was very thorough explaining my husband's diagnosis. I appreciated her patience & kind demeanor. She wanted to be sure I understood all the info & upon my request, printed materials for me to read at home.
    — Oct 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sadaf Taimur, MD
    About Dr. Sadaf Taimur, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992871289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taimur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taimur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taimur has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taimur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Taimur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taimur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taimur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taimur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

