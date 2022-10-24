Dr. Taimur has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadaf Taimur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sadaf Taimur, MD
Dr. Sadaf Taimur, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Taimur's Office Locations
Maryland Oncology - Frederick46B Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 200, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 695-6777
Maryland Oncology - Columbia10710 Charter Dr Ste G020, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 964-2212
Maryland Oncology - Mt. Airy205 Center St Ste 200, Mount Airy, MD 21771 Directions (301) 829-0707
Maryland Oncology - Rockville9905 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-6231
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Taimur was very thorough explaining my husband's diagnosis. I appreciated her patience & kind demeanor. She wanted to be sure I understood all the info & upon my request, printed materials for me to read at home.
About Dr. Sadaf Taimur, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Dow Med College University Of Karachi Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taimur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taimur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taimur has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Hypercoagulable State, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taimur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taimur speaks Urdu.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Taimur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taimur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taimur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taimur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.