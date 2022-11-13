Dr. Sadaf Waqar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waqar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadaf Waqar, DO
Overview
Dr. Sadaf Waqar, DO is a Dermatologist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.
Dr. Waqar works at
Locations
Farmington Valley Dermatology And Surgery120 Simsbury Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 674-9900
Commonwealth Dermatology100 MLK Jr Blvd, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (774) 389-0887
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've gone to Dr. Waqar for many years and I can't say enough good about her. My husband went to 3 dermatologists for a suspicious spot on his ear. The 3 derms just burned it off, said it was nothing, and dismissed our feelings. Burning if off was easy but left nothing to send to the lab to have it analyzed. It came back yet again and I took him to Dr. Waqar and it didn't take her one minute to say that doesn't look good. She did a biopsy and it was cancerous. After Mohs surgery it's gone. She has taken care of several issues for me over the many years. GREAT bedside manner, the staff at the center are very professional, caring, and kind.
About Dr. Sadaf Waqar, DO
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1205077146
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Hosp
- Columbia Hospital
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Calif State U
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waqar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waqar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waqar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waqar works at
Dr. Waqar has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waqar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Waqar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waqar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waqar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waqar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.