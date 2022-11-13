See All Dermatologists in Avon, CT
Dr. Sadaf Waqar, DO

Dermatology
3.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sadaf Waqar, DO is a Dermatologist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.

Dr. Waqar works at Farmington Valley Dermatology And Surgery in Avon, CT with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farmington Valley Dermatology And Surgery
    120 Simsbury Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 674-9900
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Dermatology
    100 MLK Jr Blvd, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (774) 389-0887

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Rosacea
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Rosacea

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Sadaf Waqar, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205077146
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Columbia Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Calif State U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadaf Waqar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waqar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waqar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waqar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waqar has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waqar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Waqar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waqar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waqar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waqar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

