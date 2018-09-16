Dr. Balachandar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadana Balachandar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sadana Balachandar, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Balachandar works at
Locations
Rutgers Health-rwj Scleroderma Program89 French St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-9378
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (973) 471-2692Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Violet Dental PC890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 739-3255
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely thorough and resourceful person. I believe if every specialist will give their time and attention to first of all explain their findings and next line of action the way she does we will be better off. What a gift for my family to spend time understanding the treatment and options available to our daughter. She is lovely and we respect her and grateful to have her.
About Dr. Sadana Balachandar, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1528262359
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
