Overview

Dr. Sadasiva Katta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital, Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville Hospital and Marshall Medical Center South.



Dr. Katta works at Alabama Cardiology in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.