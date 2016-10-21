Overview

Dr. Sadat Rashid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They completed their fellowship with Nassau University Medical Center



Dr. Rashid works at Goshen Physicians Gastroenterology in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.