Dr. Shamim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadat Shamim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sadat Shamim, MD
Dr. Sadat Shamim, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Shamim works at
Dr. Shamim's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Neurology- Dallas3417 Gaston Ave Ste 935, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-4655
Dallas Office3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1155, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-7680
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shamim, Vanessa and Veronica are wonderful! They truly care about their patients. Dr. Shamim is THE BEST neurologist I have ever seen and I have seen quite a few of them. The first time that I saw Dr. Shamim he came in early on a Monday morning to see me after another neurologist had not returned several calls for a follow up appointment. He was able to figure out what had happened to me based solely on my MRI and what little I knew from what my parents had told me. He was extremely kind and patient; answering all of mine and my husband’s questions. Anytime I message Vanessa or Veronica I know that they will take care of me right away and I don’t need to worry about the issue. They are friendly, yet professional. He and his staff are always available and you can tell that they care about what they are doing. I wish I could give more than five stars.
About Dr. Sadat Shamim, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Urdu
- 1013064435
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- Georgetown University
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamim works at
Dr. Shamim has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Torticollis and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shamim speaks Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamim.
