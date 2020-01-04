Overview of Dr. Sadeer Hannush, MD

Dr. Sadeer Hannush, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Hannush works at Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Keratoconus and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.