Dr. Sadeer Hannush, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sadeer Hannush, MD

Dr. Sadeer Hannush, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Hannush works at Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Keratoconus and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hannush's Office Locations

    Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea
    400 Middletown Blvd Ste 110, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 752-8564

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Keratoconus
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Keratoconus
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 04, 2020
    Very impressive. Professional, informative, friendly and cordial. I couldn't have been in better hands. I had 2 cataract surgeries, felt no pain whatsoever and now I see better than I have ever seen in my life.
    About Dr. Sadeer Hannush, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1780637942
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Residency
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Internship
    • Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadeer Hannush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hannush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hannush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hannush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hannush works at Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hannush’s profile.

    Dr. Hannush has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Keratoconus and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hannush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hannush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hannush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

