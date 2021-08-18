See All Dermatologists in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Sadegh Amini Koves, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sadegh Amini Koves, MD is a Dermatologist in Hialeah, FL. 

Dr. Amini Koves works at Center For Skin Disease in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Skin and Cancer Associates Llp
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 414, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 557-3311
  2. 2
    Francisco Flores MD PA
    3000 SW 148th Ave Ste 250, Miramar, FL 33027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 843-9443
  3. 3
    7800 SW 87th Ave Ste C300, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 274-0221
  4. 4
    Richard J Feinstein MD
    3661 S Miami Ave Ste 1005, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 856-7887
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Surgical Biopsy Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Amini Koves?

    Aug 18, 2021
    If I could give 10 stars to Dr. Koves I would. I have been struggling with melasma for quite a while and for years I have been looking for a cream or any non invasive solution to my facial dark spots. I have purchased countless creams that promised results like any other only to be disappointed and with less money in my pocket. I have also been prescribed Hydroquinone, only to get the dark spots back. Well, I found Dr. Koves Instagram and saw one of his patient’s pics/results that seemed unachievable after all I have been deceived and had little hope. Dr. Koves listened to my concerns and calmly and unpretentiously prescribed his MAGICAL cream. The cream is prepared by a pharmacy and sent to your house free shipping and the price is super affordable. The first week I started using it, I could see the results!!. Not only in a matter of one month erased my facial melasma but my skin looks so much better and plumpy since it also helps to generate collagen. I am beyond happy, I am so glad
    Elsa B Herrmann — Aug 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sadegh Amini Koves, MD
    About Dr. Sadegh Amini Koves, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669796629
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadegh Amini Koves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amini Koves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amini Koves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amini Koves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amini Koves has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amini Koves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amini Koves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amini Koves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amini Koves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amini Koves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

