Overview

Dr. Sadeka Shahani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor Medical Center



Dr. Shahani works at Sadeka Shahani MD in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.