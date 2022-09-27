Dr. Sadhna Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadhna Singh, MD
Dr. Sadhna Singh, MD
Dr. Sadhna Singh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center and Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Fair Oaks Women's Center10640 Main St Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (571) 341-9182
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I really enjoyed my visit. From the moment I spoke with Anna who made me feel right at home, which was great because going to an OBGYN is already uncomfortable, for me. Any doctors office is going to take a second so I was patient and the time went by fast. I got my check in, blood work, and exam done in a great paste after the small wait. Dr. Singh came in, talked to me in caring way, allowed me to have some space, and came back in and did what she was there to do. Easy peasy lemon squeezy. <3
Dr. Sadhna Singh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1225083280
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Lady Hardinge Medical College
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.