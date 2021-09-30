See All General Dentists in West Chester, PA
Dr. Sadhu Kataria, DDS

Prosthodontics
4.8 (149)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sadhu Kataria, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in West Chester, PA. They completed their residency with Pedodontics - Murray and Leonie Guggenheim Dental Clinic in New York|Prosthodontics - New York University School of Dentistry

Dr. Kataria works at Chester County Prosthodontics in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chester County Prosthodontics
    1217 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 672-7044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bad Taste in Mouth
Canker Sore
Cavity
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint
Composite Fillings
Cosmetic Procedure
Dental Bonding
Dental Bridge
Dental Crown
Dental Disorders
Dental Hygiene Services
Dental Implant
Dental Injury
Dental Inlays
Dental Onlay
Denture Repair
Edentulism
Gingivitis
Grinding of Teeth
Gum Disease
Halitosis
Loose Teeth
Lower Dentures
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment
Physical Examination
Porcelain Veneers
Receding Gums
Restoration of Dental Implants
Root Canal
Root Planing
Sensitive Teeth
Simple Tooth Extractions
Stained Teeth
Swollen Gums
Teeth Extraction
Teeth Scaling
Teeth Whitening
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Tender Gums
Tooth Abrasion
Tooth Abscess
Tooth Attrition
Tooth Damage
Tooth Decay
Tooth Demineralization
Tooth Discoloration
Tooth Loss
Tooth Malformation
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry
Toothache
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning
Upper Dentures
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (137)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 30, 2021
    Dr. Kataria is always available to listen to your problems, besides giving your the much needed treatment for your Dental Issues. I have called him off hours and he responds immediately. One time I called him with an issue with my Son's first loose tooth and Dr. Kataria was in a Movie Theater with Family but he called me back and drove to the Clinic at 8.30pm at night and opened the clinic to give the necessary treatment to my son. He told me that its the first tooth for my son and that every first experience should always be good for kids, that is the level of Service Dr. Kataria provides. I will always be indebted for that help he provided and supported the emotional need of my 5yr old. Besides being a great dentist with years and years of experience he is an awesome human. I highly recommend Dr.Kataria.
    Jeeta Sharma — Sep 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sadhu Kataria, DDS
    About Dr. Sadhu Kataria, DDS

    Specialties
    • Prosthodontics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1578789418
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pedodontics - Murray and Leonie Guggenheim Dental Clinic in New York|Prosthodontics - New York University School of Dentistry
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadhu Kataria, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kataria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kataria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kataria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kataria works at Chester County Prosthodontics in West Chester, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kataria’s profile.

    149 patients have reviewed Dr. Kataria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kataria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kataria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kataria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

