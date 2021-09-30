Dr. Sadhu Kataria, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kataria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadhu Kataria, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sadhu Kataria, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in West Chester, PA. They completed their residency with Pedodontics - Murray and Leonie Guggenheim Dental Clinic in New York|Prosthodontics - New York University School of Dentistry
Dr. Kataria works at
Locations
-
1
Chester County Prosthodontics1217 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382 Directions (610) 672-7044
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kataria?
Dr. Kataria is always available to listen to your problems, besides giving your the much needed treatment for your Dental Issues. I have called him off hours and he responds immediately. One time I called him with an issue with my Son's first loose tooth and Dr. Kataria was in a Movie Theater with Family but he called me back and drove to the Clinic at 8.30pm at night and opened the clinic to give the necessary treatment to my son. He told me that its the first tooth for my son and that every first experience should always be good for kids, that is the level of Service Dr. Kataria provides. I will always be indebted for that help he provided and supported the emotional need of my 5yr old. Besides being a great dentist with years and years of experience he is an awesome human. I highly recommend Dr.Kataria.
About Dr. Sadhu Kataria, DDS
- Prosthodontics
- English, Hindi
- 1578789418
Education & Certifications
- Pedodontics - Murray and Leonie Guggenheim Dental Clinic in New York|Prosthodontics - New York University School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kataria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kataria using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kataria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kataria works at
Dr. Kataria speaks Hindi.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Kataria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kataria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kataria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kataria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.