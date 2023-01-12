Dr. Sadia Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadia Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sadia Ahmed, MD
Dr. Sadia Ahmed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Suburban Rheumatology8207 Main St Ste, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
I am retracting a previous post. The problems were rectified and I will continue to see Dr Ahmed. My previous post was written in anger and frustration, and I retract my words. I am being treated fairly and professionally by Suburban Rheumotology.
About Dr. Sadia Ahmed, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1558525881
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Center Of Punjab / Rawalpindi Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.