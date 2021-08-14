Dr. Sadia Durrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadia Durrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sadia Durrani, MD
Dr. Sadia Durrani, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Oakbend Medical Center and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Durrani works at
Dr. Durrani's Office Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Sienna8810 Highway 6 Ste 100, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (713) 486-1200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 11:15amThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
UT Physicians Women's Center - Sugar Land17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 430, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 486-1250
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durrani?
She is the best. calm knowledgeable caring and kind doctor.
About Dr. Sadia Durrani, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1790069904
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Nishtar Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durrani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durrani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durrani works at
Dr. Durrani has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Durrani speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Durrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durrani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.