See All Rheumatologists in Hamilton, NJ
Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO

Rheumatology
3.9 (16)
Map Pin Small Hamilton, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO

Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. 

Dr. Ghafoor works at SNS Rheumatology Associates, Inc. in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Rheumatology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Debra Lynch, NP
Debra Lynch, NP
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Dr. Ghafoor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SNS Rheumatology Associates
    2333 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste J, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 230-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling
Osteopenia
Raynaud's Disease
Limb Swelling
Osteopenia
Raynaud's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ghafoor?

    Sep 22, 2016
    The doctor herself seems great but the office staff is absolutely AWFUL!!! Trying to schedule an appointment, pay a bill, or inquire about ANYTHING is an atrocious process!!
    Freehold, NJ — Sep 22, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ghafoor to family and friends

    Dr. Ghafoor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ghafoor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO.

    About Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275722951
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghafoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghafoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghafoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghafoor works at SNS Rheumatology Associates, Inc. in Hamilton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ghafoor’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghafoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghafoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghafoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghafoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.