Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghafoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO
Overview of Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO
Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ.
Dr. Ghafoor works at
Dr. Ghafoor's Office Locations
-
1
SNS Rheumatology Associates2333 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste J, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (844) 230-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghafoor?
The doctor herself seems great but the office staff is absolutely AWFUL!!! Trying to schedule an appointment, pay a bill, or inquire about ANYTHING is an atrocious process!!
About Dr. Sadia Ghafoor, DO
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1275722951
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghafoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghafoor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghafoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghafoor works at
Dr. Ghafoor speaks Hindi and Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghafoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghafoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghafoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghafoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.