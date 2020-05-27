Overview of Dr. Sadia Iftikhar, MD

Dr. Sadia Iftikhar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from Army Med Coll and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Iftikhar works at North East Internal Medicine in Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.