Dr. Sadia Iftikhar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sadia Iftikhar, MD
Dr. Sadia Iftikhar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from Army Med Coll and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Iftikhar works at
Dr. Iftikhar's Office Locations
Northeast Internal Medicine Inc.126 Prospect St Ste 103, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 725-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Quick service, always on time, never a wait.
About Dr. Sadia Iftikhar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1730257957
Education & Certifications
- Brown U
- Army Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iftikhar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iftikhar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iftikhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Iftikhar speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Iftikhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iftikhar.
