Dr. Sadia Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sadia Khan, MD
Dr. Sadia Khan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
- 1 301 Saint Paul St Ste 411, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9346
-
2
Mercy Personnel Physicians At Glen Burnie7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 332-9346
-
3
Howard County Physical Therapy Sports Rehabilitation6011 University Blvd Ste 120, Ellicott City, MD 21043 Directions (410) 332-9346
-
4
WellSpan Rheumatology292 SAINT CHARLES WAY, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 851-6236
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Khans for many years and have been very happy with her care. I have a number of autoimmune conditions and she has worked diligently to find the best treatment options for me. She has always taken time to talk about every option available and listens to my concerns. I have absolute faith in her and have recommended her to a number of people.
About Dr. Sadia Khan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1023040292
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
