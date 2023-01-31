Overview of Dr. Sadia Khan, MD

Dr. Sadia Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside University Health System-medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Torrance Health Association Inc in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.