Dr. Sadia Riaz, DO is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Center for Advanced Medicine, Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
I have been under the care of Dr. Riaz for my hematological disorder for a number of years. She is without a doubt THE single most caring doctor I have ever met. More than any doctor with whom I’ve dealt, she LISTENS; she is NEVER in a rush. FInally, she considers everything, not just the hemoglobin count. I feel incredibly secure with her.
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1629260286
- North Shore Univ Hosp at Manhasset
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Oncology
