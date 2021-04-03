Overview of Dr. Sadia Riaz, DO

Dr. Sadia Riaz, DO is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Riaz works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Osteosarcoma and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.