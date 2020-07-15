Overview of Dr. Sadia Saad, MD

Dr. Sadia Saad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FUNDACIIN UNIVERSITARIA DE BOYACA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Saad works at NYU Langone Medical Associates--Riverhead in West Babylon, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.