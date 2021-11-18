Dr. Sadia Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadia Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Sadia Shah, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from ISRA UNIVERSITY / MARGALLA INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCES MARGALLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my life by recommending me for a Lung Transplant, finding the donor, matching the lungs, getting these transplanted and ensuring that the transplant was an absolute success through a professionally managed follow up system. Best of the Best!
About Dr. Sadia Shah, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1760632806
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth Sys|Stanford University Hospital
- Henry Ford Hlth System|Henry Ford Hospital
- ISRA UNIVERSITY / MARGALLA INSTITUTE OF HEALTH SCIENCES MARGALLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
