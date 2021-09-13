See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oakland, CA
Dr. Sadia Zafar, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (8)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sadia Zafar, MD

Dr. Sadia Zafar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zafar's Office Locations

    275 W Macarthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 752-3471

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Oakland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 13, 2021
    She has been our family primary care physician for my wife and me for several years. She is the model for what an excellent caring doctor should be. Despite a very busy schedule she treats you as if you are her only patient. She is very bright. Highly recommended.
    Spencer Star — Sep 13, 2021
    About Dr. Sadia Zafar, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528294840
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Internal Medicine
