Dr. Sadiq Al-Nakeeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sadiq Al-Nakeeb, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Baghdad University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown, NCH North Naples Hospital, Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge and Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard.
Millennium Physician Group6376 Pine Ridge Rd Unit 440, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 315-7123
Millennium Physician Group Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Morning8340 Collier Blvd Ste 307, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 315-7123
Millennium Physician Group Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine6101 Pine Ridge Rd # DESK32, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 315-7123
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
- Physicians Regional-Collier Boulevard
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Critical Care Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center Upmc
- Marshall University-School Of Medicine
- Marshall University
- Baghdad University, School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
