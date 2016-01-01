Dr. Sadiq Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Sadiq Ali, MD
Dr. Sadiq Ali, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.
Dr. Ali's Office Locations
Rheumatology Center of Southeast Texas3440 Fannin St # B, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 234-9505Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sadiq Ali, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1427342674
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
