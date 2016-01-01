Overview of Dr. Sadiq Altamimi, MD

Dr. Sadiq Altamimi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Altamimi works at Foothills Pain Management Clinic in Pomona, CA with other offices in Upland, CA and Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Vertigo and Vasculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.