Dr. Sadiq Altamimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altamimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sadiq Altamimi, MD
Overview of Dr. Sadiq Altamimi, MD
Dr. Sadiq Altamimi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Altamimi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Altamimi's Office Locations
-
1
Faisal M. Qazi2895 N Towne Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 267-7495
-
2
Surjit K. Kahlon M.d. Professional Corp.630 N 13th Ave Ste B, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 267-7495
- 3 1310 San Bernardino Rd, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 267-7495
-
4
Southern California Neurological Services PC9120 Haven Ave Ste 201, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 267-7495
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Altamimi?
About Dr. Sadiq Altamimi, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1639381619
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altamimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altamimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altamimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altamimi works at
Dr. Altamimi has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Vertigo and Vasculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altamimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Altamimi speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Altamimi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altamimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altamimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altamimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.