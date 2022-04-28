Dr. Jazayeri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadra Jazayeri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sadra Jazayeri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Jazayeri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sun Valley Family Vate4045 E Bell Rd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 971-0268
-
2
Family & Senior Care Sun Ctiy West14506 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 220, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 584-1325
-
3
Payson Dermatology313 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ 85541 Directions (928) 472-7107Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jazayeri?
Dr. Jazayeri did a Moh’s procedure on a basal cell cancer nose lesion that I had. The technique he used, plus his expertise, resulted in a wound that healed so well, it can barely be seen. Dr. Jazayeri worked skillfully, answered all my questions, and made himself available for necessary follow up visits. He, as well as his entire staff, are friendly, professional, and helpful. I would recommend Dr. Jazayeri to anyone! Thank you. Robin P.
About Dr. Sadra Jazayeri, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1700893864
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center
- Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jazayeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jazayeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jazayeri works at
Dr. Jazayeri speaks French and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Jazayeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jazayeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jazayeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jazayeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.