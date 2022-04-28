See All Family Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Sadra Jazayeri, MD

Family Medicine
4.8 (52)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sadra Jazayeri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Jazayeri works at Alliance Dermatology & Mohs Ctr in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ and Payson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sun Valley Family Vate
    4045 E Bell Rd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 971-0268
    Family & Senior Care Sun Ctiy West
    14506 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 220, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 584-1325
    Payson Dermatology
    313 S Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ 85541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 472-7107
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Biopsy
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection
Bowenoid Papulosis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Mole Removal
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Biopsy
Skin Cancer
Skin Cancer Removal
Skin Discoloration
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 28, 2022
    Apr 28, 2022
    About Dr. Sadra Jazayeri, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700893864
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Advanced Dermatology &amp; Skin Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Jazayeri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jazayeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Jazayeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jazayeri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jazayeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jazayeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

