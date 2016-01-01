Dr. Sady Ribeiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ribeiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sady Ribeiro, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF JUIZ DE FORA / FACULITY OF MEDIICNE.
Blue Medical437 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027 Directions (646) 707-3930Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pm
Blue Medical Services335 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10027 Directions (646) 585-1515Monday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Pain Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1083604888
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF JUIZ DE FORA / FACULITY OF MEDIICNE
- Internal Medicine and Pain Medicine
Dr. Ribeiro has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ribeiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ribeiro speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
