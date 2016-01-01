Overview of Dr. Sady Ribeiro, MD

Dr. Sady Ribeiro, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF JUIZ DE FORA / FACULITY OF MEDIICNE.



Dr. Ribeiro works at Pramod Sanghi MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.